Massive holiday market coming to Nathan Phillips Square

Nathan Phillips Square will be transformed into a massive holiday market this year, bringing a jolt of festivity to downtown Toronto come December 1.

This is the second Holiday Fair in Nathan Phillips Square, and it'll give market-goers the chance to enjoy a variety of festive food items, like sugar cookies from Carla’s Cookie Box and hot teas from Chaiwala.

If it's anything like last year's event, you can expect a fleet of food trucks offering their eats alongside the other vendors in the square.

The market doubles as a winter carnival and will features artists, shopping opportunities, and an ice bar. Best of all, it also supports a good cause with proceeds going to Epilepsy Toronto's fundraising efforts.

Due to the popularity of last year's event, the fair will run an entire week longer and daily hours will be extended to 10 p.m. each night, giving you ample opportunity to meet Santa himself, who is set to make an appearance.

The fair runs from December 1 to 23 (with a 6 p.m. closure on the final night). Don't forget to bring a pair of skates!