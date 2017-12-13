Extreme cold shuts down Toronto holiday fair

With the first wave of snow and cold weather rendering Toronto a virtual snow globe, an extreme cold weather warning will see the closure of the Nathan Phillip's Square Holiday Fair today.

Holiday festivities will be on pause today after the city issued an extreme cold weather warning (standard procedure for when the temperature is forecasted to be below -15C) as Toronto transforms into a block of ice.

Holiday Fair will be Closed December 13 due to an Extreme Cold Weather Alert. We plan to reopen December 14. pic.twitter.com/cudXx7LPtl — Holiday Fair (@HolidayFairTO) December 13, 2017

It was all snowy and cute until it wasn't. Last night when temperatures dropped to a blistering -11C that felt more like -20C with the wind chill.

#ExtremeColdWeatherAlert is issued. If you see someone outside in need of help due to extreme cold weather, call 311. In an emergency, call 911. More https://t.co/DdqHRJ1ekf pic.twitter.com/kB4b5oMELc — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) December 13, 2017

Fair in the Square is one of the city's popular annual holiday markets, the other being the Toronto Christmas Market in the Distillery District.

If you're still looking to feel the holiday cheer, the Christmas Market has confirmed that it will be staying open despite the extreme weather warning.

The Holiday Fair expects to reopen tomorrow and continue until December 23.