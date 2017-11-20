City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago

toronto winter 2018

How bad will winter be in Toronto?

Brace yourselves, friends. Weather Network chief meteorologist Christ Scott says we're in for a "classic Canadian winter" this year, which means... well, you know what that means. (Snow. So much snow.)

"As a whole, Canadians should expect a wild ride from start to finish," said Scott in a forecast published Monday morning. "A stormy weather pattern could bring the Greater Toronto Area its snowiest winter in a decade."

In fact, says Scott, this year's La Nina weather patterns look a lot like those from the winter of 2007-2008, when Pearson International Airport recorded its snowiest season ever on record.

Fortunately for those of us who don't tolerate snow off the slopes, precipitation won't be constant.

"We expect extended periods of high impact winter weather," said Scott, but "this winter as a whole will be characterized by changeable patterns."

Translation: An active storm track will keep Canada on its toes all season long.

Periods of intense cold, heavy snow and freezing rain will be mixed with extended periods of milder weather, according to Scott, starting in January.

"You might get two out of three months where you think, wow, that was a wild winter, and then one month where the winter goes away," said Scott to CBC Toronto about his forecast. "But this will be a winter that's more on than off."

