20 scenic photos of Toronto drenched in snow this weekend
Toronto woke up in a winter wonderland today. Last night, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, saying we could expect to see about 10 centimetres of snow to accumulate, though it seems like more has already fallen.
The snow started early today and continues now, blanketing and transforming the city for the second time this weekend.
While yesterday felt almost like spring, today helped remind us that it's very much still winter. Yet, it was easier to appreciate the beauty of the snowfall on this lazy Sunday, probably because it didn't snarl traffic or transit quite as much as it would've on a weekday.
Lots of Torontonians were out shooting pictures of today's snowfall. Here's a sampling of what they captured.
