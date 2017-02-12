City
Derek Flack
Posted 7 hours ago
toronto snow

There's another 10cm of snow in store for Toronto today

Toronto got a taste of spring temperatures yesterday after a hefty dose of snowfall on Friday, but the reprieve from winter weather will be terribly short as the city is in store for another dumping today. 

Environment Canada released a special weather statement last night warning that Toronto and surrounding areas could be hit with an additional 10 centimetres of snow throughout Sunday.

toronto snow forecastBut, hey, at least it's not during the work week.

The statement warns of heavy periods of snow, particularly through the evening hours. Drivers should expect slippery roads and reduced visibility across the GTA. Fun, fun, fun.

What the weather forecasters don't say, of course, is that this is the perfect time to make up for our mostly dry January by hitting the city's toboggan hills.

Embrace the snow. You might just miss it when muddy March arrives. 

