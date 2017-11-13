This is the most unique house for sale in Toronto right now

Every once in a while a truly unique property hits the market in Toronto, one that doesn't fit into the conventional categories we lump houses into.

I call to mind the Mid-century modern masterpiece on Valleyanna Dr. and the Shaw St. home with a swimming pool for a living room, but this house at 84 Carmichael Ave. beats them both when it comes to originality and bold design.

From the outside, it's austere and industrial in appearance — totally unlike its neighbours — but the little sign above the front entrance hints at the playful nature of the house, which part loft and part art gallery on the inside.

This is the very definition of an open concept layout, where the entire first floor is essentially one room. Division is created through the floating staircase, the position of the kitchen, and the furnishings, which collectively help to make the space feel less cavernous.

You won't find many houses better equipped to display the various pieces of art found here, which was presumably one of the guiding principles for the design of the home (did you spot the giant Monopoly pieces?).

I'm almost reminded of the art that lines Drake's temporary downtown condo, which I suppose makes sense because this house reads as much as a loft space as it does a detached home. It's like luxury condo without the shared hallways.

Well, that and the lack of space. Even with the cathedral ceiling that cuts up to the second floor, there's four bedrooms. The all-black master bedroom is sure to be a conversation starter, but it just seems to work in the context of a house filled with contemporary art.

Toronto tends to play it safe when it comes to residential design, but that's certainly not the case at 84 Carmichael, which genuinely deserves the realtor's declaration that it's one of a kind.