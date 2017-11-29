The TTC will write you a late notice after a delay

Here's the thing about using public transit as an excuse for being late to work: everybody does it, all the time, even when it isn't true.

But sometimes it is the truth, and, for whatever reason, you need the benefit of your boss's doubt.

The TTC will give you that benefit in the form of an official notice sent directly to your employer, should that employer refuse to believe your story (and every news story) about how a stink bomb was thrown into the subway tracks during your commute.

Express Line, the TTC is more than happy to provide written explanations and apologies to confirm a delay has occurred, and has impacted your journey. If your employer requires one, you can request an investigation and report by calling 416-393-3030, 7am-10pm, 7 days/week. ^RA🚀 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) November 16, 2017

Earlier this month, the TTC's customer service account explained that the transit agency "is more than happy to provide written explanations and apologies to confirm a delay has occurred, and has impacted your journey" if your employer requires one.

This isn't a new policy, according to TTC Corporate Communications Manager Susan Sperling. It just happened to come up on Twitter following the spread of a news article that revealed a similar policy in Tokyo.

"If we are asked for a notice, we can provide one by email," said Sperling by phone. That notice would be sent within five days, if a customer contacts the TTC by web.

"If a customer contacts us by telephone we would usually be able to respond to the customer within the same day," she said, but "it’s not like we’re providing late slips."

When you wake up and leave early for work but the #TTC still manages to screw you over. Thanks. Now I'm gunna be late. Not even on time. Thanks a lot. 👊 — - (@shummiejay) November 21, 2017

"For example, we're not going to contact blogTO and say 'Lauren was late on her deadline because of a subway delay," she said, "Because, of course, how would we know you were on the subway?"

Ouch, but good point.

"We wold say 'there was a delay that would have affected passengers on this line for the period of time.'

"What we provide really, is proven confirmation of something that’s already in the public realm," she explained. "If there's a delay, anybody can find out about that."

Indeed, it's as easy as following the TTC on Twitter.

Showing your boss a news article or tweet about the delay would be faster than getting Toronto's public transit provider to email them proof of a delay, but hey – some employers are weird like that.

It's good to know the TTC has its passengers' backs, just in case.