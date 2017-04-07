Commuter chaos follows stink bomb on the TTC

The afternoon commute was nightmare on the subway today after the TTC shut down a section of Line 1 following reports of a noxious smell at Museum Station. Service was suspended between Union and St. George stations while emergency services tried to determine the source.

Unless you're 10 years old, you won't find the results of their investigation particularly funny. Apparently someone threw a stink bomb onto a train headed towards Museum, where it was eventually kicked off — but not before the damage was done.

While the smell was ultimately deemed harmless, evacuation signs spotted at the station were quite off-putting, which isn't to mention the smell itself.

Here's how commuters reacted to the incident.