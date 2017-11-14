Toronto wants time-based transfers on the TTC

What would it take for you to take the TTC more? That's the question TTC officials are mulling over as they face stagnant ridership numbers.

One idea includes time-based transfers that give riders more wiggle room to pop into different shops in a single trip, something that some say would help boost local businesses around the city.

The TTC has already tried such a program on the St. Clair streetcar, but discontinued the extended pilot program when the new streetcar fleet was rolled out on the line. The decision to end the program was not a popular one with riders and businesses along the street.

The two hour transfer on St Clair W 2008-17 worked well and built ridership. Going system-wide will boost ridership and support retail on our avenues https://t.co/hzWXbrUfsE — Joe Mihevc (@joemihevc) November 13, 2017

Right now, if riders decide to get off they must pay the same fare to get back on, regardless of how long or short their stop is.

Ending time-based transfers on the TTC's 512 streetcar is "curious" given Toronto's transit & business goals. pic.twitter.com/zToDtXesn8 — Sean Hertel (@Sean_Hertel) August 20, 2017

It's not certain if a new transfer system will happen, but just yesterday an advocacy group called on the TTC implement the plan as part of a larger set of measures designed to woo more people onto the TTC.

Apparently even more drastic plans to increase ridership are in the works as part of the TTC's long term strategy, but specifics have yet to be released because, as the Star reports, the report has yet to be completed.

Change doesn't come easy, I guess. In the meantime, I'd settle for more pizza days.