TTC to end time-based transfer program

Say goodbye to time-based transfers on the TTC. The longstanding pilot program, which was introduced way back in 2005, will come to a close on September 3, 2017 with the addition of the new Bombardier streetcars on the 512 St. Clair route.

The program has been around for so long, many passengers likely forgot it was a pilot, though the TTC notes it was always intended to have an expiry date.

The pilot let riders with a transfer travel along the line with re-boarding privileges for a two hour period.

"The time-based transfer was introduced on the 512 St Clair route as a temporary measure in 2005 for customers and businesses during construction of the right-of-way," explains TTC spokesperson Stuart Green.

While construction wrapped up on that project long ago, the program was successful enough to leave in place. The arrival of the new vehicles in September does, however, complicate things.

"Operators on the new streetcars cannot issue paper transfers to customers," notes Green.

The conclusion of the program also hints at further changes that could be in store when the Presto rollout is complete. Both Metrolinx and the TTC have discussed new fare structures once the smart card system is fully in place, though no specifics have been agreed upon.

In the meantime, the 512 streetcar will revert to being just like all the other routes in the city — your fare will be valid only for one, one-way trip.