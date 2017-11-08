Toronto's newest co-working space is also a nightclub

The line between hustle and play continues to blur in Toronto this month with the launch of yet another co-working space that doubles as somewhere you actually want to party.

Located at King and Bathurst in what used to be The Hoxton (RIP), Love Child Social House bills itself as "a collaborative work & social space for entrepreneurs, events, workshops and nightlife."

It kind of sounds like a hip, millennial version of Soho House – but with less polished wood, and no restrictions on what you can wear or do with your phone.



By day, Love Child Social House is designed to serve as an inclusive community hub catering to creatives, business owners and people who work remotely.

Members will have access to free Wi-Fi, meeting areas, co-working spaces, kombucha on tap, a sandwich and pastry bar, a coffee lab by Barocco, a juice lab by ELXR, a fully licensed bar, and various wellness activities, all day long.

The brainchild of Calii Love founders Dan Gunam and Sacha ElWakeel, it also promises to be stacked with stylish decor and cool art.

By night, LCS is a lounge & event space helmed by nightlife industry king Ken Bryan (the man behind the wild success of Toronto's former Roosevelt Room).

Bryan says the spot will feature everything from live bands and public speakers to happy hour specials and boozy bingo. The space will also be available for private events and brand activations.

While it opened a few weeks ago "in the midst of transformation," Love Child Social House is hosting its official grand opening celebration this week.

Membership will be available monthly ($75.00), 10 days a month ($35.00) or hourly ($3.00 per hour) for those interested in making LCS their home away from home.

When everything is up and running at full speed, "Torontonians will have access to a stunning, welcoming, new co-working space, complete with a highly curated event programming calendar at an accessible price point," according to a press release.

Another cool tidbit from that release: 45% of Canadians are expected to be self-employed by 2020. It's good to know we'll all have places to go.