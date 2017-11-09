Major road closures happening across Toronto this weekend

There will be numerous road closures in Toronto this weekend as Remembrance Day ceremonies take place across the city. In addition to paying tribute to our fallen soldiers and veterans, King Street will be under construction for the transit priority pilot set to go into effect on November 12.

Here's what you need to know to get around the city this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on November 11 Bay Street from Dundas St. West to Richmond St. West. and Queen Street West from Yonge St. to York St. will be closed for the ceremony.

From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 11 a number of streets surrounding Queen's Park will be closed for the ceremony:

Queen's Park Cres. East from College St. to Wellesley St. West

Queen's Park Cres. West from Hoskin Ave. to College St.

Grosvenor St. from Queen's Park Cres. East to Surrey Place

Wellesley St. West from Queen's Park Cres. West to East

Remembrance Day ceremony at Moss Park Armoury

The north and south curb lane will be closed on Queen St. East from Jarvis Str. to Sherbourne Street on November 11 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the ceremony.

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade

Bloor St. East from Church St. to Ted Rogers Way will be closed on November 11 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada ceremony and parade.

On November 9 will have a King Street Transit Pilot Project launch event. As a result, Charlotte St. southbound from King St. West to Adelaide St. West will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



On November 10 there will be road work on the eastbound curb lane and King St. between Bathurst St. and Jarvis St. will be closed from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. There will also be work on the westbound curb lane and King St. between Bathurst St. and Jarvis St.will be closed from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m.

On November 11 there will be traffic signal work and road users should expect delays due to traffic control signal activation on King Street between Bathurst St. and Jarvis St. from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m.



During the King Street Transit Pilot project, there will be no parking on King St. between Bathurst St. and Jarvis St., effective November 10 at 5 a.m.

Aside from road closures, this weekend will have a number of TTC subway closures. There will be no subway service between St. Clair and Lawrence stations on November 11 and 12 due to track work. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations.

In addition to the service disruption, St. Andrew station will be closed this weekend. Fare gate construction begins November 8 and will continue into February. The station will be closed from 10 p.m. on November 10 until 6 a.m. on November 13.

It's also important to note that trains on Line 1 will be bypassing Queen Station both ways starting at 11 p.m. each evening until late November due to fare gate construction. Service will resume at the regularly scheduled time each morning.