Remembrance Day events in Toronto for 2017

Remembrance Day events in Toronto involve a host large ceremonies that pay tribute to fallen soldiers and veterans as well as other commemorative events. Wherever you live in the city, you're likely to find a ceremony near you.
Taking place at the Ontario Veterans’ Memorial at Queen’s Park (front lawn of the Legislative Building), this gathering welcomes everyone. Just be prepared for a number of road closures if you're driving to the area.
Each year, the University gathers to remember over 1,000 students, staff, and faculty who died in the First and Second World Wars. This year's service will profile Jewish, Indigenous, and Christian leadership.