There are major TTC closures in Toronto this weekend

Toronto will face multiple TTC closures this weekend. Not only will a portion of Line 1 will be closed for track work on both Saturday and Sunday, but St. Andrew Station will be closed for fare gate installation.

There will be no subway service between St. Clair and Lawrence stations on November 11 and 12 due to track work. All trains on Line 1 will turn back northbound at Lawrence Station and southbound at St. Clair Station. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations.

In addition to the service disruption, St. Andrew station will be closed this weekend. Fare gate construction begins November 8 and will continue into February. The station will be closed from 10 p.m. on November 10 until 6 a.m. on November 13.

During this weekend closure subway trains will not stop at the station. Customers should use Osgoode or Union stations to access the subway.

It's also important to note that trains on Line 1 will be bypassing Queen Station both ways starting at 11 p.m. each evening until late November due to fare gate construction. Service will resume at the regularly scheduled time each morning.

Subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between St Clair and Lawrence stations again on November 25 and 26 due to track work.