brewery lofts toronto

Condo of the week: Brewery Lofts

Toronto's home to plenty of loft spaces, but a handful tend to sweep up the lion's share of attention when it comes to architecture and design. The Candy Factory and Tip Top Lofts come to mind, but a building that I've always thought deserved more recognition is the Brewery Lofts

brewery lofts torontoDespite its name, the existing building's history is tied to its use as the CBC’s prop warehouse, a function it was built for in the 1950s. The building was converted to residential lofts in the late 1990s.

brewery lofts torontoSo while the units here are certainly hard lofts, you won't see exposed wood beams and other markers from turn of the century buildings. The most obvious industrial design elements on display are the soaring ceilings, the massive concrete columns, the warehouse-style windows.

brewery lofts torontoThis particular unit features and open concept living room, kitchen, and dining area, with two large bedrooms section off for privacy. It's almost difficult to choose which one is the master given their respective sizes, though the nicer en suite gives it away. 

brewery lofts torontoThere's not a ton of outdoor space here, but the balcony is suitable for intimate dinners and morning coffee in the summer. Come winter, aspiring home chefs can enjoy the luxury kitchen without feeling disconnecting from the living area.

brewery lofts torontoSpecs

Address: #403 - 90 Sumach St.
Price: $1,449,000
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 2
Walk Score: 94
Transit Score: 100
Maintenance Fees: $1,050.56
Listing agent: Ford Thurston
Listing ID: C3984914

brewery lofts torontoGood For

You want a loft space with some historical character but can't stand the thought of creaky wood floors. 

brewery lofts torontoMove On If

Your ideal home has lots of outdoor space for entertaining. This building isn't stacked with amenities, so the unit itself is the main selling point. 

brewery lofts torontobrewery lofts torontobrewery lofts torontobrewery lofts torontobrewery lofts torontobrewery lofts toronto

brewery lofts toronto

