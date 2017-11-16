Condo of the week: Brewery Lofts

Toronto's home to plenty of loft spaces, but a handful tend to sweep up the lion's share of attention when it comes to architecture and design. The Candy Factory and Tip Top Lofts come to mind, but a building that I've always thought deserved more recognition is the Brewery Lofts.

Despite its name, the existing building's history is tied to its use as the CBC’s prop warehouse, a function it was built for in the 1950s. The building was converted to residential lofts in the late 1990s.

So while the units here are certainly hard lofts, you won't see exposed wood beams and other markers from turn of the century buildings. The most obvious industrial design elements on display are the soaring ceilings, the massive concrete columns, the warehouse-style windows.

This particular unit features and open concept living room, kitchen, and dining area, with two large bedrooms section off for privacy. It's almost difficult to choose which one is the master given their respective sizes, though the nicer en suite gives it away.

There's not a ton of outdoor space here, but the balcony is suitable for intimate dinners and morning coffee in the summer. Come winter, aspiring home chefs can enjoy the luxury kitchen without feeling disconnecting from the living area.

Specs

Address: #403 - 90 Sumach St.

Price: $1,449,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 94

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1,050.56

Listing agent: Ford Thurston

Listing ID: C3984914

Good For

You want a loft space with some historical character but can't stand the thought of creaky wood floors.

Move On If

Your ideal home has lots of outdoor space for entertaining. This building isn't stacked with amenities, so the unit itself is the main selling point.