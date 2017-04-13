City
Derek Flack
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
condo tip top lofts

Condo of the week: 637 Lake Shore Boulevard West

City
Derek Flack
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Tip Top Lofts are one of those condo buildings in Toronto where turnover is infrequent. As one of the nicer residential adaptive re-use projects in the city, it would seem that buyers here tend to be happy with the mix of historical features and modern amenities.

I'm sure the lakeside location doesn't hurt, either.

tip top loftsI've always been a fan of this building, and this recently listed unit offers some insight into what works well here. In place of cookie cutter floor plans, the living spaces reference the building's past with warehouse-style windows and unique layouts.

tip top lofts torontoThis two bedroom unit is more of a soft than hard loft, but remains spacious and filled with light. It's set up as a one bedroom plus office, but you could put more people into the suite without it feeling cramped.

tip top lofts torontoAmenities-wise, there's a massive party room and social area, a decent-sized gym with a dedicated cardio area, and a spa for all your self-care needs. You'll pay a premium for all this in maintenance fees, but they're not completely outlandish.

tip top lofts torontoSpecs
  • Address: #201 637 Lake Shore Blvd. West
  • Price: $939,900
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1 (underground)
  • Walk Score: 73
  • Transit Score: 94
  • Maintenance Fees: $837.58
  • Listing agent: Lorynne Cadman
  • Listing ID:C3751378
tip top lofts torontoGood For

This one will have broad appeal, but will really captivate potential buyers intrigued by the character of the building and its location right on the waterfront.

tip top lofts torontoMove On If

As indicated by the low-ish Walk Score, the drawback to being right on the lake is that there aren't exactly a ton of amenities nearby. Someone who wants to walk pretty much everywhere will do better in a more central location.

tip top lofts torontotip top lofts torontotip top lofts torontotip top lofts torontotip top lofts torontotip top lofts toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Red Home Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Vintage TTC streetcar will return to service this summer

Toronto poised to become most expensive rental market in Canada

Toronto is getting a giant auto mall

Condo of the week: 637 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Fring's gets its liquor license suspended due to violations

CIBC moving its Toronto headquarters to South Core

What's open and closed Good Friday 2017 in Toronto

The Beaches have a major flooding problem