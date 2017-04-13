Condo of the week: 637 Lake Shore Boulevard West

The Tip Top Lofts are one of those condo buildings in Toronto where turnover is infrequent. As one of the nicer residential adaptive re-use projects in the city, it would seem that buyers here tend to be happy with the mix of historical features and modern amenities.

I'm sure the lakeside location doesn't hurt, either.

I've always been a fan of this building, and this recently listed unit offers some insight into what works well here. In place of cookie cutter floor plans, the living spaces reference the building's past with warehouse-style windows and unique layouts.

This two bedroom unit is more of a soft than hard loft, but remains spacious and filled with light. It's set up as a one bedroom plus office, but you could put more people into the suite without it feeling cramped.

Amenities-wise, there's a massive party room and social area, a decent-sized gym with a dedicated cardio area, and a spa for all your self-care needs. You'll pay a premium for all this in maintenance fees, but they're not completely outlandish.

Specs

Address: #201 637 Lake Shore Blvd. West

Price: $939,900

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1 (underground)

Walk Score: 73

Transit Score: 94

Maintenance Fees: $837.58

Listing agent: Lorynne Cadman

Listing ID:C3751378

Good For

This one will have broad appeal, but will really captivate potential buyers intrigued by the character of the building and its location right on the waterfront.

Move On If

As indicated by the low-ish Walk Score, the drawback to being right on the lake is that there aren't exactly a ton of amenities nearby. Someone who wants to walk pretty much everywhere will do better in a more central location.