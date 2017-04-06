Condo of the week: Candy Factory Lofts

The Candy Factory Lofts have been a staple on West Queen West since 2000. It might be difficult to imagine now, but when the former warehouse space was converted to condos, it was a tough sell. Now when a unit hits the market, it's typically snatched up right away.

So much has changed along this stretch of street in the last 20 years. Once considered too seedy for upscale lofts, the area is now one of the most desirable in the city, as evidenced by the nearby explosion of condos over the last decade.

These new buildings don't compare to the Candy Factory when it comes to character, though. This is an idealized hard loft space, complete with tons of wood, huge windows, and unique floor plans. It's what a converted warehouse space should look like.

This unit is midsize by building standards, but comes with two bedrooms (one of which is open to the rest of the loft at the top). It's open concept, but there are obvious places for an office, dining room, and living space.

Price-wise, it's comparable to more luxury-driven units of the same size in new(er) buildings. Potential buyers here will give up a bit in high end appliances and washroom finishes in favour of the genuine historical character of this building.

Specs

Address: #105 993 Queen St. West

Price: $1,149,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 97

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $888.86

Listing agent: Philip Beecher

Listing ID: C3745122

Good For

Someone who watched Big when they were a kid and has dreamed of living in a loft ever since. While you won't be able to have a basketball court in your unit, the wood beams and open concept layout is the closest thing.

Move On If

You crave privacy. Bear in mind that only one bedroom is fully enclosed from floor-to-ceiling, so the ability to sequester yourself is limited here.