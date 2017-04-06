City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
candy factory lofts condo

Condo of the week: Candy Factory Lofts

City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Candy Factory Lofts have been a staple on West Queen West since 2000. It might be difficult to imagine now, but when the former warehouse space was converted to condos, it was a tough sell. Now when a unit hits the market, it's typically snatched up right away.

993 Queen Street West loftSo much has changed along this stretch of street in the last 20 years. Once considered too seedy for upscale lofts, the area is now one of the most desirable in the city, as evidenced by the nearby explosion of condos over the last decade. 

993 Queen Street West loftThese new buildings don't compare to the Candy Factory when it comes to character, though. This is an idealized hard loft space, complete with tons of wood, huge windows, and unique floor plans. It's what a converted warehouse space should look like.

993 Queen Street West loftThis unit is midsize by building standards, but comes with two bedrooms (one of which is open to the rest of the loft at the top). It's open concept, but there are obvious places for an office, dining room, and living space. 

993 Queen Street West loftPrice-wise, it's comparable to more luxury-driven units of the same size in new(er) buildings. Potential buyers here will give up a bit in high end appliances and washroom finishes in favour of the genuine historical character of this building.

993 Queen Street West loftSpecs
  • Address: #105 993 Queen St. West 
  • Price: $1,149,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 97
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $888.86
  • Listing agent: Philip Beecher
  • Listing ID: C3745122
993 Queen Street West loftGood For

Someone who watched Big when they were a kid and has dreamed of living in a loft ever since. While you won't be able to have a basketball court in your unit, the wood beams and open concept layout is the closest thing.

993 Queen Street West loftMove On If

You crave privacy. Bear in mind that only one bedroom is fully enclosed from floor-to-ceiling, so the ability to sequester yourself is limited here. 

993 Queen Street West loft993 Queen Street West loft993 Queen Street West loft

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Condo of the week: Candy Factory Lofts

The top 10 junk removal in Toronto

This quirky Toronto house is a relic from the 1880s

There's a major TTC subway closure on Line 1 this weekend

Toronto in photos from the 1920s

TTC warns against scamming Presto fare gates

10 tips for renting a condo in Toronto

Downsview subway station is getting a new name