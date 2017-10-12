TTC confirms Bombardier will miss yet another streetcar deadline

The delays just keep on coming in Toronto's hard-fought, ongoing streetcar delivery saga.

According to TTC CEO Andy Byford, Bombardier will once again fail to meet its target for the number of shiny new streetcars it delivers in Toronto this year.

The Montreal-based aerospace and transportation company was most-recently scheduled to bring 40 streetcars to Toronto by the end of 2017. A report that will be tabled this Monday, according to CP24, estimates that this number will be closer to 30.

Ten late streetcars might not sound like a huge deal, but keep in mind that Toronto should have more than 130 new streetcars on its streets by now. Instead, we have about 45.

The original timeline, agreed upon by Bombardier and the TTC in 2012, said that 70 new cars would be delivered this year alone.

Questions are once again being raised over whether or not Bombardier can get 204 new streetcars to Toronto before 2019 as planned.

For now, citizens can at least take comfort in the fact that the city is considering another supplier to produce 60 additional cars, after Bombardier finally finishes our order.