Bombardier's TTC streetcar delivery might be delayed yet again

Toronto should have had 130 new streetcars by now, but thanks to numerous delays, it has only 40, reports the Toronto Star today.

And there might be another delay on this order that's been plagued with issues almost since day one. At a TTC board meeting today, CEO Andy Byford said Bombardier might not be able to ship its target of 70 streetcars by the end of 2017.

"In all transparency, yesterday Bombardier informed the TTC months ahead that there is a potential challenge to meeting the full target of 70 streetcars for 2017. This is a potential, very limited, short-term issue. This does not mean Bombardier will not reach its target for 2017," wrote a Bombardier rep in an email statement.

Bombardier says it's extending the work week at its Thunder Bay plant from five to seven days and is flying streetcar cabs from Vienna instead of shipping them by sea. The Quebec-based company also reiterated its commitment to deliver all 204 new streetcars by 2019.

Bombardier's take on the situation no doubt relates the TTC Board's vote today to take preliminary steps to explore the possibility of using another manufacturer for future streetcar orders. The TTC is committed to 204 streetcars from Bombardier, but has an option on another 60 which it could secure elsewhere.