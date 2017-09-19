The TTC might get new streetcars

Developments in the ongoing Toronto streetcar delivery saga have reached just that: the question of future developments.

Persistent delays on the delivery of new streetcars from Bombardier has the TTC taking the first steps to look for a new supplier, according to The Toronto Star.

Bombardier is on contract to deliver the new low floor streetcar fleet as part of a $1 billion deal for 204 streetcars by 2019. But the company has been plagued with production difficulties that has them running way behind schedule, having only delivered 44 so far.

While the TTC doesn't have any plans to bail on the first 204 stipulated in that contract, it has issued a Request for Information that indicates that it's looking to other suppliers for another potential 60 vehicles it could order down the road.

164 beads of sweat dripping off my forehead for every streetcar Bombardier hasn't delivered to the #TTC. Need AC now 😰! @bradTTC @TTCwelps — Nico (@nicofara) July 27, 2017

The request for information doesn't signal that a decision has been made to hook up with another supplier once Bombardier finally gets its 204 cars to Toronto, but it might suggest that the TTC is doing more than posturing when it comes to the supplier of new vehicles.

While the city won't require the additional 60 streetcars for a number of years, the Star notes that a supplier would need to be secured by late 2018. So far a number of companies have shown interest — including Siemens — though Bombardier will also respond to the RFI.

It closes on November 14. And the Toronto streetcar saga continues.