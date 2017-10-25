Students want to be reimbursed for Ontario college strike

The students at Ontario’s various colleges are starting to get frustrated.

That's because the faculty of 24 different post-secondary schools have been on strike for about a week and a half now. As a result, hundreds of classes have been cancelled and students are stuck out of school.

Many of the upset students have signed onto a petition that has been making the rounds.

I literally feel like college was a 30 day trial with this strike except I’m still losing money everyday and not being educated — taylor (@tayblackwoodd) October 24, 2017

The petition, which now has over 100,000 signatures, calls for reimbursement of tuition if a strike should occur, and now it has.

The striking faculty rallied outside government buildings across the province starting this morning. Parts of some streets in Toronto, including the intersection of Bay and Wellesley, were shut down by hundreds of faculty protesters.

We know you pay to learn. We want to teach. But the colleges are spending 50% more $ on administrators, not teachers. Ask why. #wepaytolearn pic.twitter.com/LW6ho10WAI — #StandWithFaculty (@StandWithFac) October 19, 2017

Students are growing concerned about missed class and placement time, and faculty is growing upset that there has not yet been talks about ending the strike.

Anger is directed toward different parties involved. Some blame the faculty for striking and ending classes, while others blame the College Employers Council and governing bodies for not coming to the table for talks.

@Kathleen_Wynne You won't end the college faculty strike, does that mean I don't have to pay back OSAP? #wepaytolearn #StandWithFaculty — Lena (@LenaHocusPocus) October 25, 2017

There is currently no end in sight for the strikes, and the petition for tuition reimbursement continues to gain traction with no bargaining or agreement to talk from the CEC.