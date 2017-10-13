City
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
college strike ontario

Ontario college faculty might strike next week and people aren't happy

If you remember being in elementary school, a teacher's strike meant a unexpected vacation. But for Ontario's college students, an impending strike is nothing but a headache.

Colleges across Ontario may see a huge number of staff — about 12,000 employees at 24 colleges, including Humber, Seneca, and George Brown — go on strike starting Monday unless a deal is reached before then. Naturally many students have taken to social media to voice their frustrations.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) have been bargaining with their employer, the College Employer Council, on and off for several weeks but the sides have not been able to reach an agreement.

OPSEU have outlined provisions that call for the voices of faculty and students to be included in academic decisions and "strengthening the complement of full-time faculty," as well as fairer treatment of contract employees.

They aren't the first union to call for similar changes, specifically when it comes to contract employees. Labour negotiations at local universities like York and U of T have also highlighted the precarious status of part-time and contract based workers. 

For now we'll just have to wait to see what happens, but for students the clock is beginning to tick loudly on a possible strike scenario.

Lead photo by

Derek Flack at Seneca College's York campus

