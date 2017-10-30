New ranking trashes public transit in Toronto

A new ranking of transit systems around the world has put Toronto in a spot that runs at least somewhat counter to the TTC's highly advertised status as APTA's Transit System of the Year.

The Arcadis Sustainable Cities Mobility Index, which ranked 100 global cities on their transit system’s environmental burden (“Planet”), effects on humans (“People”), and economic impact (“Profit”), placed Toronto at a lowly 54th.

The city placed higher for the environmental sub-index, at 32nd. However, our track record for economic efficiency (86th place) and “people” (65th) are a bit embarrassing.

Toronto got completely stomped by Montreal and Vancouver, who placed 36th and 28th respectively on the global index.

Factors that contribute to a city’s placement on the “people” index include coverage of the transit system within the city, efficiency, hours of operation, and public opinion (which is probably where we lost points and ended up at 65th).

In terms of the economic index, the list creators looked at commuting time, profit, and affordability. Toronto was apparently horrible for this, placing near the bottom in 86th.

For the environmental index, where Toronto scored decently, factors like carbon footprint, bicycle infrastructure, and efforts to reduce motor vehicles on the road with transit alternatives were all considered.

The top 20 global cities list did not see any locations from North America, but was dominated by Europe, which had 14 cities there.

Of the 23 North American cities on the list, Toronto was 9th, just under Miami. Montreal and Vancouver once again ranked far better, sitting at 4th and 3rd respectively.

It seems Toronto’s path to a higher ranking next time lies within what the authors deemed the economic impact. Perhaps if fares were lower, or the city put more money into transit infrastructure.

These are just suggestions we’re throwing out, but maybe they should be demands.