Toronto can't stop making fun of the TTC's new decals

The TTC has been named 2017's APTA transit system of the year for all of North America. But if you ride the red rocket (or like, have Twitter,) you already know that.

Power outage at 5:30pm on a Friday long weekend. Behold your "Transit System of the Year!" #ttc #fail pic.twitter.com/jBPuFDCcKv — Mel P. (@MelvPat) September 1, 2017

Streetcar and subway passengers have noticed hundreds of decals proclaiming the news all over TTC vehicles since the award was announced in June, leading to many snarky status updates.

Nothin like seein the "Transit System of the Year" stickers glide by as a train that has kicked everyone out drives off the way it came #ttc — Samify75 (@Samify75) September 9, 2017

So common are these "transit system of the year" stickers that the phrase has become something of a meme among passengers, used ironically to complain about delayed trains or that situation when five busses arrive at the same time.

So glad today I took the #ttc (took the car). Transit system of the year lololol. pic.twitter.com/MVnX9NiG3E — VoleekED (@VoleekED) August 13, 2017

If the goal was to get attention, TTC officials have definitely succeeded. They had to know it would backfire once in a while, though.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told The Star that the decals, of which there about 5,000, cost roughly $50,000 to make and install.

“Winning this prestigious award is a point of pride for the TTC and the city," he said."Letting our customers know that their TTC has been recognized for its achievements and for the hard work of the 14,000 women and men who work for the TTC is important."

The decals will remain on busses, subway trains and streetcars "indefinitely," according to Green.

Can someone explain how TTC won Transit System of the Year, 2017 (North America)??? Unless they implement Teleportation as of Dec, 2017? Smh — Mauro Russo (@mau_russo) September 15, 2017

In the middle of a delay, it's difficult to remember the good things about a transit provider, but the TTC has done lots to improve over the last five years.

Green says the stickers are worth every penny. Riders, on the other hand, might beg to differ after six consecutive years of annual fare hikes.