Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Toronto can't stop making fun of the TTC's new decals

Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
The TTC has been named 2017's APTA transit system of the year for all of North America. But if you ride the red rocket (or like, have Twitter,) you already know that. 

Streetcar and subway passengers have noticed hundreds of decals proclaiming the news all over TTC vehicles since the award was announced in June, leading to many snarky status updates.

So common are these "transit system of the year" stickers that the phrase has become something of a meme among passengers, used ironically to complain about delayed trains or that situation when five busses arrive at the same time.

If the goal was to get attention, TTC officials have definitely succeeded. They had to know it would backfire once in a while, though. 

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told The Star that the decals, of which there about 5,000, cost roughly $50,000 to make and install.

“Winning this prestigious award is a point of pride for the TTC and the city," he said."Letting our customers know that their TTC has been recognized for its achievements and for the hard work of the 14,000 women and men who work for the TTC is important."

The decals will remain on busses, subway trains and streetcars "indefinitely," according to Green. 

In the middle of a delay, it's difficult to remember the good things about a transit provider, but the TTC has done lots to improve over the last five years. 

Green says the stickers are worth every penny. Riders, on the other hand, might beg to differ after six consecutive years of annual fare hikes.

