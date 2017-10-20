European ridesharing company Taxify launching in Toronto soon

Competition in Toronto’s ridesharing market is really starting to heat up. Where Uber formerly held onto an almost-complete monopoly, other services are beginning to enter the fray and take Uber’s crown.

A new service to Toronto, Taxify, seeks to do just this.

Pavel Karagjaur, spokesperson for Taxify, says the service wants to “disrupt a monopolistic position of a single player in the market and bring fairer conditions for the drivers, and as a result offer the best service in the city.”

The company, based out of Europe, is currently seeing success in many cities around the world, including Cairo, Baghdad, Mexico City, Prague, Vienna, and others.

The service aims to be fairer to drivers and customers than its primary competitor. For example, they are attempting to offer lower commission rates to drivers than Uber does. The rates vary depending on the city, from about 10 to 20 percent.

Karagjaur says the Toronto team is currently working with local drivers to get a better understanding of the city's market. After some final meetings in November, the service should be up and running shortly after.

With services like Taxify, Facedrive, and maybe one day Lyft (but who knows on that one), Uber's crown in Toronto might be in danger.