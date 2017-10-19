Uber just got new ridesharing competition in Toronto

Uber just got some new competition in Toronto. While popular rival Lyft has yet to land here, a new ridesharing app is poised to enter the scene.

Facedrive is a new startup that seeks to bring something a little different to the ridesharing experience with a strong focus on sustainability.

The service claims it's emissions-neutral, which is achieved through several methods, including electric vehicles and offsetting emissions with sustainability programs like tree-planting events.

Riders can track their emissions impact through the app, as well, to see what kind of improvement they’re making to the environment by switching from other services.

The new ridesharing service aims to be good for drivers too. According to its website, Facedrive offers drivers 90 percent of each fare in payment.

This is in tandem with a claim that rides on Facedrive cost the rider 10 percent less than other rideshare apps.

The driver side of the app launched in Toronto earlier this week, while the rider end is promised to be live soon. As such, we don't have many details about the size of the fleet right now, but the idea certainly sounds exciting.