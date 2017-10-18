City
car ttc tunnel

People just can't stop driving into the Union Station streetcar tunnel

Driving downtown Toronto can sometimes be confusing. Crossing over bike lanes, navigating down one-way streets, and standing still for hours on the Gardiner can befuddle even the best of drivers. 

There are, however, extra-bewildering cases. 

One of these happened today when another (yes, another) car drove into the Union Station streetcar tunnel and got lodged on the tracks. 

Happening once is understandable, happening twice is concerning, but when it happens for a third time and beyond, it's downright hilarious. Or depressing. Or both. 

What makes this incident all the more surprising is the prevention methods that have been put in place since the last time this happened. The city has added new signage, rumble strips, and clear warnings that drivers cannot enter the tunnel.

As of noon today, the car has been cleared from the area, but not before a whole bunch of people were delayed and the embarrassing incident was captured in photos. 

