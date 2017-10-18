People just can't stop driving into the Union Station streetcar tunnel

Driving downtown Toronto can sometimes be confusing. Crossing over bike lanes, navigating down one-way streets, and standing still for hours on the Gardiner can befuddle even the best of drivers.

There are, however, extra-bewildering cases.

509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina turning back at Queens Quay due to an auto blocking the rails in the Harbourfront tunnel. — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) October 18, 2017

One of these happened today when another (yes, another) car drove into the Union Station streetcar tunnel and got lodged on the tracks.

Happening once is understandable, happening twice is concerning, but when it happens for a third time and beyond, it's downright hilarious. Or depressing. Or both.

What makes this incident all the more surprising is the prevention methods that have been put in place since the last time this happened. The city has added new signage, rumble strips, and clear warnings that drivers cannot enter the tunnel.

ALL CLEAR: The delay at Harbourfront Tunnel has cleared. 509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina have returned to regular routing. #TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) October 18, 2017

As of noon today, the car has been cleared from the area, but not before a whole bunch of people were delayed and the embarrassing incident was captured in photos.