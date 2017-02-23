City
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc tunnel car

Someone just drove a car into the streetcar tunnel at Union Station

Cars aren't supposed to drive through the streetcar tunnel at Union Station, but for the second time in less than a year, a car found itself stuck in the tracks beneath Toronto's busiest transit hub.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross chronicled the entire incident on Twitter, revealing that a streetcar noticed the vehicle at 3:53 a.m.

Initially, the driver fled on foot, but he eventually returned and was charged by transit enforcement officers. As Ross writes, the driver claimed he was just following his GPS.

The TTC extracted the vehicle later this morning, but not before it caused delays along the 509 and 510 streetcar routes.

Lead photo by

@bradTTC

