Toronto is confused about this new ad on the TTC

A peculiar ad appeared in Toronto subway stations recently that has some people scratching their heads.

The ad is for the Dairy Farmers of Canada and seems to be a work of poetry so complex that it's incomprehensible to the average person.

Yet the obviously dense and carefully crafted free-verse is not resonating well with people on Facebook.

Toronto is no stranger to unconventional or controversial ad campaigns. Last month, York U got a ton of heat for a questionable ad in the women's washrooms, and earlier this year the Toronto Alliance to End Homelessness took aim at NIMBYs across the city.

The ad might have something to do with the DFC's new initiative to promote sustainability, but we may never know. And that's what makes for truly great art.