Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
toronto homelessness campaign

New ad campaign takes aim at NIMBY Toronto

You might have seen a new public awareness campaign that's trying to quash the NIMBY, or the not in my backyard, chorus in Toronto.

The ads bring attention to those who experience homelessness in Toronto, and specifically men. According to the Toronto Alliance to End Homelessness (TAEH), 85 percent of the individuals who experience outdoor homeless in the city are men.

This campaign, from the TAEH and the City of Toronto, is the third part of the Toronto for All initiative, which aims to make the city more inclusive. 

In October 2015, the organization Raising the Roof played on the idea of NIMBYism when they put up signs for a new homeless shelter on an empty storefront in Leaside just to see how the neighbourhood would react. Those in the area didn't appreciate the hoax.

Lead photo by

Toronto Alliance to End Homelessness

