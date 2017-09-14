Get ready for loads of major road closures in Toronto

Weekend road closures are about to take over Toronto due to a variety of street festivals and events. Streets will be shut down across the city thanks to the Roncesvalles Polish Festival and Open Streets TO, to name only the largest festivals. If that isn't enough, there's also TTC subway closures on Line 1.

Here's what you need to know to get around the city this weekend.

Two lanes on Richmond St. West between Duncan St. and Twilight Ln. will be closed on September 16 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Roncesvalles Ave. between Grafton Ave. and Dundas St. will be closed from Saturday, September 16 at 5 a.m. to Sunday, September 17 at 11 p.m. for the annual event.

Bloor St. West between Jane St.and Runnymede Rd. will be closed from Friday, September 15 at 9:30 a.m. to Sunday, September 17 at midnight to accommodate this event.

A series of road closures and lane restrictions will take place on Saturday, September 16 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the area bounded by Sheppard Ave. in the south, Yonge St. in the east, Dufferin St. in the west and Steeles Ave. in the north.

Bloor St. between Montrose Ave. and Sherbourne St., and Yonge St. between Bloor St. and Queen St. will be closed on Sunday, September 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Vehicles will be able to cross Bloor St. at Grace St./Christie St., Bathurst St., Spadina Ave., Avenue Rd., Bay St., Church St., Ted Rogers Way and Sherbourne St.



Vehicles will also be able to cross Yonge St. at Wellesley, College, Gerrard, Dundas, Shuter and Queen Streets.

In addition to these road closures, this weekend will have a TTC subway closure. There will be no subway service between Sheppard West and St. George stations on September 16 and 17 for the installation and testing of Automatic Train Control.

Trains on Line 1 will also be bypassing Dundas Station both ways starting at 11 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday due to fare gate construction at the station.