There are major subway closures in Toronto this weekend

This weekend is a doozy for subway closures in Toronto. Not only will a huge chunk of Line 1 will be closed Saturday and Sunday due to signal upgrades, but one of the busiest stations in the system will be closed all weekend due to fare gate construction.

There will be no subway service between Sheppard West and St. George stations on September 16 and 17 for the installation and testing of Automatic Train Control. All trains on Line 1 will turn back southbound at St. George Station.

Due to traffic impacts from numerous on-street construction activities, shuttle buses will only operate between Sheppard West and Lawrence West during this closure.

Customers are encouraged to use existing east-west bus/streetcar routes to the Yonge portion of Line 1 or north-south bus routes to Line 2. Additional service is being added to these routes during the subway closure.

Customers travelling on Line 2 who wish to travel northbound should transfer at Yonge-Bloor Station. There is no shuttle bus service from St. George.

Also worth noting is that trains on Line 1 will bypass Dundas Station both ways starting at 11 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday due to fare gate construction at the station.

The closure will continue during the week with trains bypassing the station both ways starting at 11 p.m. each night from Monday, September 18 until late October. Service will resume at the regularly scheduled time each morning.