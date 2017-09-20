City
36 Hazelton Avenue Toronto

Rental of the week: 36 Hazelton Avenue

There are luxury apartments, and then there's this unit at 36 Hazelton Avenue. Located in the heart of Yorkville, it's a 2,700 square foot show stopper of a rental space. It comes furnished (as most units in this wild price range do), so you just have to plop down the cash and take the keys.

36 Hazelton Avenue TorontoSeriously, what do you get for $12K a month? Over and above the square footage and location, there's granite counters, a gas fireplace, a private patio, and a ping pong table because that's become a prerequisite at these types of places.

36 Hazelton Avenue TorontoObviously a place like this is never worth it for regular folks, but you can imagine playboy hip hop artists and other celebrities considering such a space while they wait for their mansions to be built. Alas, there's no view of the CN Tower here. 

36 Hazelton Avenue TorontoSpecs 
  • Address: 36 Hazelton Ave.
  • Apartment type: Condo
  • Rent: $12,000
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: Yes
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Patio
  • Pet friendly? Not specified
36 Hazelton Avenue TorontoGood For

Uber rich travellers staying in the city for an extended period or someone who's been given a Brewster's Millions type of challenge and needs to burn money in any way possible.

36 Hazelton Avenue TorontoMove On If

If you've ever ordered spaghetti with marinara sauce and received egg noodles with ketchup, this place is out of your league. 

36 Hazelton Avenue Toronto36 Hazelton Avenue Toronto36 Hazelton Avenue Toronto36 Hazelton Avenue Toronto36 Hazelton Avenue Toronto

Lead photo by

Toronto Luxury Rentals

