Rental of the week: 36 Hazelton Avenue

There are luxury apartments, and then there's this unit at 36 Hazelton Avenue. Located in the heart of Yorkville, it's a 2,700 square foot show stopper of a rental space. It comes furnished (as most units in this wild price range do), so you just have to plop down the cash and take the keys.

Seriously, what do you get for $12K a month? Over and above the square footage and location, there's granite counters, a gas fireplace, a private patio, and a ping pong table because that's become a prerequisite at these types of places.

Obviously a place like this is never worth it for regular folks, but you can imagine playboy hip hop artists and other celebrities considering such a space while they wait for their mansions to be built. Alas, there's no view of the CN Tower here.

Specs

Address: 36 Hazelton Ave.

Apartment type: Condo

Rent: $12,000

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Yes

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Patio

Pet friendly? Not specified

Good For

Uber rich travellers staying in the city for an extended period or someone who's been given a Brewster's Millions type of challenge and needs to burn money in any way possible.

Move On If

If you've ever ordered spaghetti with marinara sauce and received egg noodles with ketchup, this place is out of your league.