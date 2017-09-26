Deodorant now under surveillance at No Frills in Toronto

The legend of Toronto's most entertaining grocery store chain continues this week with the discovery that deodorant is now under surveillance at a No Frills location near St. Clair West.

Jill Rosenberg broke the news on Instagram yesterday, writing "Good to know they are watching anyone tempted to test out the deodorant on their pits at the local No Frills."

Her photo shows a piece of paper, taped loosely to a metal pole near some toothbrushes and Polident, that reads "All deodorants are under surveillance."

Rosenberg says she spotted the sign at Freddie's No Frills on Alberta Ave., right off St. Clair Street between Dufferin and Christie.

"I just moved back to Toronto after living in Dubai for 6 years," she explains. "So I have my eye open for local things that are quirky and absurd."

Quirky as it may be, signs like this don't generally get printed up with the sole intention of amusing grocery store customers.

Toronto is, after all, living through an unprecedented late-September heat wave, and deodorant is humanity's first defence in the fight against smelling sweaty.

Rosenberg theorized in the Weird Toronto Facebook group that people must be testing out deodorant right there in the aisles for management to install a security cam.

Others who commented on the photo suggest that the culprits are shoplifters or employees who work when the store is closed and "use a different stick every night."

Customer service representatives at No Frills were unable to comment on the matter by phone, nor could they provide us with a direct number to the store in question.

We don't even know for sure that the deodorant is under surveillance at this point – only that customers are being warned about it.

Either way, it's probably safe to refrain from doing weird stuff in the deodorant aisle at Freddie's No Frills right now. Or ever.