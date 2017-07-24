Huge fight breaks out at No Frills in Toronto

Things got heated at the No Frills parking lot at Cedarbrae Mall this weekend when an argument over a parking space escalated into an all out fist fight before bystanders and store employees were able to break it up.

The whole incident recalls a similar altercation that was caught on tape at a Costco parking lot in Mississauga last year, though it's certainly a quicker affair than the notorious Pizza Pizza fight.

The most intense portion of the fight was captured on video and posted to YouTube by Adam LeRoy. In it we see two parties arguing loudly before a flurry of punches is thrown. There appear to be a man and a woman from two separate vehicles involved in the incident.

Other people in the parking lot can be heard honking their horns and yelling at the fighting parties to stop, but it doesn't do much good until after the punches are thrown and a person actually steps in to separate the groups.

Fortunately, it appears no one was seriously injured, and ultimately everyone calmed down enough to get in their cars and drive away.