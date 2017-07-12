Pizza Pizza fight already stuff of local legend in Toronto

Toronto has plenty of videos that go locally viral, from raccoon antics to incensed cab drivers to parking lot brawls, but the recent clip of a late night fight at a Pizza Pizza near Queen and Broadview might go down as the most enduring of all.

It's intense, silly, and bizarre all at once.

When the video first surfaced on Reddit, the lack of context was at least slightly alarming — what exactly are these people so mad about? Even though no one appeared to get hurt, there was at least the possibility that some serious transgression took place to lead to the kerfuffle.

I feel like the Queen/Broadview Pizza Pizza fight was an elaborate piece of performance art. — Diwali Luharia (@HappyDiwaliL) July 11, 2017

As it happens, someone just lost their mind because of a late order and then all hell broke loose. According to the Star's investigative journalism, the angry patron jumped the counter to throw around some potato chips.

you can watch that pizza pizza fight once a day and catch different moments you missed the last time you watched 😭😭 — Cameron (@iamcameronmoore) July 12, 2017

So, yeah, the video is actually just a study in the behaviour of profoundly drunk and hungry people. Perhaps that's why so many of those involved are so half-hearted about it: they're just too annihilated.

All this over the worst Pizza in Canada, a fight over Dominos pan pizza ok, but for Pizza pizza? Wuthttps://t.co/8dnbiGZvPs — Deagle (@Deserteagle814) July 12, 2017

Good luck if you can figure out the nuance in what's going on at each moment of the fight. It's doubtful the participants could even explain. Surely the best part is all the onlookers who already have their food who couldn't care less about the antics taking place in front of them.

Fight breaks out at a Pizza Pizza over an order that was taking too long. I mean, it's not like we have people starving in the world. — Stephanie (@BarrSolo86) July 12, 2017

The whole thing is just the epitome of ridiculousness, and that's what makes it so compelling for four minutes. That it happened at Pizza Pizza adds to it all because so many of us have had the frustrating experience of waiting for cardboard pizza at 3 a.m.

And so the view count continues to climb — 83,000 and counting.