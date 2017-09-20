Controversy follows $1.6M plan to save old Toronto drain pipe

Drains aren't normally considered a contentious issue, but in the case of the pipe below the North St. Lawrence Market site, suddenly everyone has an opinion.

An improbable battle is brewing in Toronto over none other than a old sewage drain. That's right, a 186 year old pipe is the subject of controversy while the city tries to move forward with the long overdue redevelopment of the North Market.

The issue began a few years ago when an old drainage system was discovered here, a site that's been up for development since 2010.

The main site of the St. Lawrence Market has been around since 1803, and an archeological assessment of its northerly portion found remains of market buildings dating all the way back to the early days in 1820.

The excavation uncovered the central drainage system, storage cellars, and artifacts such as pottery, tools, and a glass bottle from J.J McLaughlin, the inventor of Canada Dry ginger ale.

But the recent controversy arose after the city proposed a $1.64 million dollar project to cover the drain with a glass floor for preservation and display purposes.

The proposal outlines "construction services to accommodate the inclusion of a section of the 1831 central drain archaeological resource found on the site for public viewing and interpretation."

North St. Lawrence Market project needs another $1.64M to construct glass floor viewing of an 1831 drain https://t.co/Fh5mhf3INj — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) September 18, 2017

Mayor John Tory said in a press release issued earlier today that he "cannot justify" the additional expenditures, and encouraged City staff to "find a better way" to feature the storied poop chute.

The glass feature has resulted in a battle between conservationists who believe the drain has historical value and archeological significance...

Here’s an aerial of the drain. It’s a substantial structure that’s older than the City of Toronto. It must be kept. https://t.co/n6rgGwSZn4 pic.twitter.com/byWPnO6FeY — Chris Bateman (@chrisbateman) September 20, 2017

... And ardent critics of what they perceive as another example of frivolous government spending.

Who cares? Feed the poor. House the poor. Don't spend $1M to look at an old drain. That's just stupid. #TOpoli https://t.co/t2PTBndXe3 — Andrew Bardyn (@abardyn71) September 18, 2017

The city has said that it's still wrapping up the last stretch of the archeological salvage operation and is looking for ways to incorporate the site into the new buildings.

Regardless of the outcome of this particular debate, the city hopes to have the project completed by summer 2020, which is way later than initially projected.