Construction of new St. Lawrence Market two years behind schedule

The North St. Lawrence Market Building is currently a construction zone. The site of the former Saturday farmers' market has been operating in a temporary structure just south of the main market building since last year.

The move was supposed to only last until 2018 when the newly built North Market building was scheduled to open, but now according to CBC News, the new building won't be ready until 2020.

This delay comes thanks to an archeological dig on site. "To date, the archeological team has discovered evidence of the early market buildings on site dating from the 1820, 1831, 1851 and 1904 periods," says the city in a project update.

This includes storage cellars, support columns and artifacts, such as pottery and a glass bottle from pharmacist J.J McLaughlin, the inventor of Canada Dry ginger ale. Now the city needs to work out how it'll display and preserve these pieces of Toronto history.