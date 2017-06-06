City
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
st lawrence market

Construction of new St. Lawrence Market two years behind schedule

City
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The North St. Lawrence Market Building is currently a construction zone. The site of the former Saturday farmers' market has been operating in a temporary structure just south of the main market building since last year.

The move was supposed to only last until 2018 when the newly built North Market building was scheduled to open, but now according to CBC News, the new building won't be ready until 2020.

st lawrence market toronto

A rendering of the new building via Adamson Associates Architects.

This delay comes thanks to an archeological dig on site. "To date, the archeological team has discovered evidence of the early market buildings on site dating from the 1820, 1831, 1851 and 1904 periods," says the city in a project update.

This includes storage cellars, support columns and artifacts, such as pottery and a glass bottle from pharmacist J.J McLaughlin, the inventor of Canada Dry ginger ale. Now the city needs to work out how it'll display and preserve these pieces of Toronto history.

Lead photo by

Marcanadian

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

House of the week: 1 Blyth Hill Road

Construction of new St. Lawrence Market two years behind schedule

The top 10 places to watch an epic sunset in Toronto

10 hidden places to visit in Toronto this summer

Toronto real estate market showing more signs of slowdown

Black Lives Matter won't be marching at Pride Toronto this year

What exactly are the rules of the bike lane in Toronto?

5 random facts about Toronto to help you win at trivia