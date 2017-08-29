Toronto is about to get a lot more express buses

City
There are many upcoming things to look forward to in this fair city. Film festivals, dance parties, massive public art installations, and now, more express buses.

Mayor John Tory has announced that the city will be getting more express bus routes with articulated buses to shuttle people around.

The TTC introduced a series of new express routes in March 2016, which have already proved a success. Now the plan is to get Lawrence West, Islington, Weston Road, Dufferin and Markham Road some express action, according to a Global News report.

The expansion is part of a three-phase plan to improve Toronto's transit system, which could use all the help it can get. More express routes are planned for the final phase, but specifics have yet to be revealed.

For now, commuters will be happy to learn that an additional 38 articulated buses will be added to the fleet to help you get to those dance parties faster.

Steve Chui

