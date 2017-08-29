Toronto skyscrapers to become massive public art project

You probably haven't paid much attention to the Toronto-Dominion Centre lately. The collection of dark skyscrapers are often camouflaged by other buildings along the skyline, but that's about to change.

A special message will soon read "LESS IS MORE OR" in massive, glowing letters, illuminated using the lights from the top floors of the various skyscrapers that make up the TD Centre complex.

The installation will require the help of staff and volunteers to open and close the 6,000 blinds across the five buildings.



The idea to transform the buildings into a glittering canvas is the work of French artist Aude Moreau, which comes in celebration of the TD Centre's 50th anniversary.

Moreau's message is a homage to the building's architect Mies van der Rohe, who famously noted that "less is more" in relation to his minimalist style. The addition of "or" is to encourage viewers "to reconsider the values of modernism."

van Der Rohe created TD Centre with the vision that one day it would help turn Toronto into sophisticated, metropolitan city worthy of being a world-class status. It's safe to say that since its birth in 1967, his dream has become a reality.

The project will take place over the Labour Day Weekend, from Saturday to Monday beginning at 8:30 p.m. each night.