Major road closures in Toronto for the August long weekend

Road closures will be rolled out across Toronto all weekend long thanks to annual events like Toronto Caribbean Carnival and the Senhor da Pedra Festival. In addition to these festivals, major roadwork will continue along Dundas St.

Here's what you need to know to navigate the city this weekend.

Toronto Carribean Carnival

From 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 5 until Sunday, August 6 at 6 a.m., Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed in both directions from Colborne Lodge Drive to Strachan Avenue. There will be no access to the Gardiner Expressway's Jameson/Dunn on-ramps and the off-ramp exits will be closed.



The following TTC routes are the best public transit options for getting to Exhibition Place for the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grande Parade on Saturday, August 5:

29 Dufferin/29E Dufferin Express buses southbound from Dufferin Station to Dufferin Gate will have extra service from Bloor to the Exhibition Loop.

511 Bathurst streetcar southbound from Bathurst Station to the Exhibition Loop will have extra service.

504 King streetcar westbound from King or St. Andrew stations to the intersection of King Street and Strachan Avenue and walk south for five to 10 minutes.

509 Harbourfront streetcar westbound from Union Station to the Exhibition Loop. Extra service will be provided.

63 Ossington from Ossington Station to Liberty Village. Extra service will be provided.

193 Exhibition Rocket will operate express from Dundas West Station.

Senhor da Pedra Fesitval

Grace Street will be closed from Mansfield Avenue to Dundas Street West on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6 from 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. each day for the Senhor da Pedra Festival.