Major road closures in Toronto for the August long weekend
Road closures will be rolled out across Toronto all weekend long thanks to annual events like Toronto Caribbean Carnival and the Senhor da Pedra Festival. In addition to these festivals, major roadwork will continue along Dundas St.
Here's what you need to know to navigate the city this weekend.
From 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 5 until Sunday, August 6 at 6 a.m., Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed in both directions from Colborne Lodge Drive to Strachan Avenue. There will be no access to the Gardiner Expressway's Jameson/Dunn on-ramps and the off-ramp exits will be closed.
The following TTC routes are the best public transit options for getting to Exhibition Place for the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grande Parade on Saturday, August 5:
Grace Street will be closed from Mansfield Avenue to Dundas Street West on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6 from 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. each day for the Senhor da Pedra Festival.
Alejandro Santiago
