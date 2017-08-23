City
117 Robert Street

Rental of the week: 117 Robert Street

The rental market in Toronto might be depressing for most apartment hunters, but every once in a while it's interesting to take a peek at the places that people swimming in money are looking at. It's a different world out there.

117 Robert StreetThis three bedroom unit at 117 Robert St. might not be as nice as Drake's temporary pad, but it's about as pimp as most rentals get in this city. 

117 Robert StreetThe furnishings, which come with the space, might be a touch sparse, but there's no denying the slick minimalism of this Annex area home. While it boasts a Victorian exterior, the inside is all about clean open spaces. 

117 Robert StreetParticularly nice is the second floor area, which includes the main living/TV-watching space as well as a large loft bedroom, all of which sits underneath the beautiful wood beams of the exposed roof. 

If that wasn't enough luxury in an apartment rental, the outdoor space is to die for. Despite a lack of patio furniture, you can just imagine what a cool place the second floor terrace would be to hang out and have dinner.

Specs
  • Address: 117 Robert St.
  • Apartment type: Semi-detached house
  • Rent: $6,500
  • Utilities: Not specfied
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: Yes
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? Deck
  • Pet friendly? Unspecified
Good For

Ex-pat workers getting help with their rental costs. Millionaires awaiting their Bridle Path mansions to be completed.

Move On If

You like a cosier design. While the wood beams warm up the main living space here, the overall design is certainly contemporary and minimal.

