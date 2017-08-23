Prices of bachelor apartment rentals in Toronto are soaring

Finding a reasonably priced apartment in Toronto has never been more difficult. While there's been lots of chatter about the climbing costs of one and two bedroom units over the last year, it's actually the smallest apartments that are rising the most in price.

According to Padmapper's real-time rental stats, bachelor apartments have climbed a whopping 15 percent since last month to reach a median price of $1,499. By contrast, one bedrooms rose a more modest five percent to reach $1,950.

When you pay your first months rent in #Toronto 💸 pic.twitter.com/N9RnVobKaV — Alicia Rae (@wakehamalicia) August 20, 2017

You don't have to be too old to remember a time when you could snatch up a really solid studio apartment for $750 in Toronto. Alas, gone are the days when sacrificing on size would deliver you with a cheap housing option.

Two bedroom units in Toronto appear to be more controlled in their price fluctuations. Right now, Padmapper has them at $2,550, which is only slightly up from last month. I guess it's time to find a roommate.