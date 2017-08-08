Lebron James just had the ultimate Toronto weekend

The Simcoe Day long weekend, also known at the Drake long weekend in Toronto, was a super busy one, but no one had a better time than Lebron James it seems.

James was in town for the second year in row to celebrate Caribana (or the Caribbean Carnival).

As Complex reports, James and Drake partied it up at Lavelle, one of Toronto's most popular rooftop pool patios.

OVO Fest performer French Montana also joined James for some poolside selfies at Cabana Pool Bar.

The two got to party down by lake, and James once again got to enjoy some stunning views of the city.

James also made it to Ryerson University's Mattamy Athletic Centre (a.k.a. Maple Leaf Gardens) to play some basketball, which had to be a major thrill for the varsity crew.

Finally, at OVO Fest, Drake gave a shout out to James, who was apparently in the crowd to take in the star-studded show. That sounds like the perfect way to cap off a whirlwind Toronto weekend.