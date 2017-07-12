The TTC will close part of Line 2 this weekend

It's almost the weekend, and you know what that means. It's time to great ready for another TTC subway closure. A portion of Line 2 will be closed for maintenance on both Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no subway service between Jane and Ossington stations on July 15 and 16 due to track work. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations during the closure, and extra service will be offered on some north/south surface routes.

During the subway closure on-street parking on Bloor St. will temporarily be restricted. Parking restrictions will be in effect on both sides of Bloor St. between Jane Street and Ossington Ave. between 3:30 a.m. on Saturday to 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

There will also be an express shuttle from Jane Station to Exhibition for the Honda Indy. As well as increased streetcar service to the Honda Indy.

Regularly scheduled subway service will resume when the system opens on Monday, July 17. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations on July 22 and 23.