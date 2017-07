It's going to be a loud and busy weekend in Toronto as the annual Honda Indy rolls into town. As a result of the big race, there's going to be plenty of road closures in and around the Exhibition grounds.

Road closures for this event will begin this Wednesday, July 12.

Southbound Strachan Ave. will be closed from Fleet St. to Lake Shore Blvd. West. as of 12 p.m.

Lake Shore Blvd. West will be closed from Strachan Ave. to British Columbia Dr. as of 8 p.m.

These roads will remain closed all weekend. Look for regular traffic flow to resume on July 16 by 11 p.m.