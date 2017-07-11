City
toronto lake mist

Toronto was engulfed in eerie lake mist today

Toronto's no stranger to fog and mist, but for a few hours in the late morning today, the city looked ethereal bathed in a bright white mist rising off the lake while the sun poured down above. 

Along some parts of the waterfront like Marilyn Bell Park, visibility was reduced to less than 50 metres despite a nearly cloudless sky. The briefly stunning show peaked at around 11 a.m. when the temperature over the lake and the dewpoint were aligned at around 18 Celsius. 

If you were located north of Queen St., you might not have even noticed unless you looked south to see the CN Tower almost completely obscured. The mist has now dissipated, but many took to Instagram to share the beautiful and slightly eerie-looking phenomenon.

Here's what Toronto looked like covered in lake mist today.

