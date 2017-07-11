Toronto was engulfed in eerie lake mist today

Toronto's no stranger to fog and mist, but for a few hours in the late morning today, the city looked ethereal bathed in a bright white mist rising off the lake while the sun poured down above.

Along some parts of the waterfront like Marilyn Bell Park, visibility was reduced to less than 50 metres despite a nearly cloudless sky. The briefly stunning show peaked at around 11 a.m. when the temperature over the lake and the dewpoint were aligned at around 18 Celsius.

If you were located north of Queen St., you might not have even noticed unless you looked south to see the CN Tower almost completely obscured. The mist has now dissipated, but many took to Instagram to share the beautiful and slightly eerie-looking phenomenon.

Here's what Toronto looked like covered in lake mist today.

A post shared by Amalia (@amalia3l) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

A post shared by TRAVEL ❅ WANDER ❅ DISCOVER (@vincentdemers) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

A post shared by Alice | A cup of Wonderflakes (@wonderflakes) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

A post shared by Warren (@babygotcass) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

A post shared by Rob Iam (@thisisrobiam) on Jul 11, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

A post shared by Philip Lago (@philiplago) on Jul 11, 2017 at 3:47am PDT

A post shared by Ken || S-K-Mo (@_skmo_) on Jul 11, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

A post shared by Lindsay Zier-Vogel (@lindsayzv) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:14am PDT

A post shared by DIGITALSIDE (@digitalside) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

A post shared by SvetlanaSYanina (@svetlanasyanina) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:43am PDT