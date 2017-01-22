Thick winter fog makes Toronto look beautifully surreal
Toronto was treated to a series of dense fog events this weekend, which turned the city into a moody and beautiful landscape just waiting to be captured on camera. The fog was at its thickest at dawn yesterday and today, though various areas also saw a patch roll in last night that made the city look like a set for a film noir.
On side streets, cars appeared out of nowhere before their headlights cast wide beams illuminating all the water in the air. The tops of skyscrapers were engulfed by mist, leaving only an ethereal glow in the sky. And the CN Tower? Well, at times it disappeared altogether.
Here's what Toronto looked like consumed by fog this weekend.
