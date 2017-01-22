City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fog storm toronto

Thick winter fog makes Toronto look beautifully surreal

City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto was treated to a series of dense fog events this weekend, which turned the city into a moody and beautiful landscape just waiting to be captured on camera. The fog was at its thickest at dawn yesterday and today, though various areas also saw a patch roll in last night that made the city look like a set for a film noir.

On side streets, cars appeared out of nowhere before their headlights cast wide beams illuminating all the water in the air. The tops of skyscrapers were engulfed by mist, leaving only an ethereal glow in the sky. And the CN Tower? Well, at times it disappeared altogether.

Here's what Toronto looked like consumed by fog this weekend.

A photo posted by ✴Allan Regan✴ (@allanregan) on

A photo posted by Noah (@noahganhao) on

A photo posted by Gabriele Janes (@gjjanes) on

A photo posted by Jules (@julessteinm) on

A photo posted by JUN (@noske28) on

A photo posted by Aaron D'souza (@aaronautikal) on

A photo posted by Hannah Jor (@hcyjor) on

A photo posted by Michael Mitchener (@micgormit) on

A photo posted by @syncros416 on

A photo posted by Tim Barradas (@x_timboslice_x) on

A photo posted by Ben Roffelsen (@benroffelsen) on

A photo posted by Jason Bomstein (@goofasaurs) on

Lead photo by

@roof_topper

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Yorkdale-sized shopping complex coming to Toronto's east side

Thick winter fog makes Toronto look beautifully surreal

Huge crowd for Women's March in Toronto

Sold! Toronto bungalow fetches double the asking price

Momentum grows to save Toronto planetarium from demolition

Toronto's real estate market shows its first sign of weakness

There's a major TTC subway closure in Toronto this weekend

Americans fleeing Trump view Toronto as top destination