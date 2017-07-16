City
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
laduree toronto

5 stores opening soon in Toronto to get excited about

Stores opening soon in Toronto include famous fashion retailers and popular food outlets. It's not quite time to go back to school shopping yet, but if you're already thinking about what to eat and wear next season and next year, the time to get excited is now.

Here are five new stores opening soon in Toronto.

Ladurée

One of the world's most famous French patisseries is finally opening in Toronto. There are already signs up at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, so you'll soon be able to line up for macarons at this North York mall before the end of 2017.

Nordstrom Rack

The city's newest Nordstrom will open at Sherway Gardens in September, and after that, in 2018, we'll finally get to shop for discounted goodies at Nordstrom Rack. It's also going into One Bloor West in 2018.

Farm Boy

This grocery store has been called Canada's Trader Joe's. It's opening up a 20,000 square foot space in Etobicoke this fall for all your food shopping needs. 

Matt & Nat

Montreal's vegan leather goods company already has a free-standing store in Quebec, but now it's opening one at Square One. Sure, it's technically in Mississauga, but it's close enough to get excited about.

Miniso

This Japanese-inspired Chinese retail brand has plans to open between 30 to 50 stores across Canada in the next year, so stay tuned for where this affordable variety store will turn up. 

