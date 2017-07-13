City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hamilton city sign

Hamilton is copying the Toronto sign

City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto sign is a popular spot for both tourists and locals alike. Ottawa copied the idea just in time for its Canada 150 celebrations and now another Ontario city is getting in on the giant letter action. 

The City of Hamilton is getting its very own lettered sign in front of city hall. The sign will cost $250,000, but the city won't have to worry about the price tag because a private donor is fronting the bill, according to CBC

Hamilton officials are excited about the idea, but many are calling the sign a total rip off of Toronto's .

The sign didn't go through regular public art process, but Hamilton city councillors and the mayor voted in favour of the big, bright art piece, which will stand 2.25 metres tall, 2 metres deep and 20 metres long.

According to CBC, the signs letters will be lit by different colours and they'll be hollow so folks can see through to city hall.

Lead photo by

City of Hamilton

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TTC to end time-based transfer program

Hamilton is copying the Toronto sign

Dundas Street will be a traffic nightmare this summer

This is what's going to replace the House of Lancaster

Rental of the week: 228 Jones Avenue

Bombardier's TTC streetcar delivery might be delayed yet again

The TTC will close part of Line 2 this weekend

The top 5 new parks in Toronto