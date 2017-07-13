Hamilton is copying the Toronto sign

The Toronto sign is a popular spot for both tourists and locals alike. Ottawa copied the idea just in time for its Canada 150 celebrations and now another Ontario city is getting in on the giant letter action.

The City of Hamilton is getting its very own lettered sign in front of city hall. The sign will cost $250,000, but the city won't have to worry about the price tag because a private donor is fronting the bill, according to CBC.

Hamilton officials are excited about the idea, but many are calling the sign a total rip off of Toronto's .

They are right tho, no other city has a sign that looks exactly like the TORONTO sign but says HAMILTON instead. https://t.co/mWMiDrStxX — Craig Burley (@craig_burley) July 13, 2017

The sign didn't go through regular public art process, but Hamilton city councillors and the mayor voted in favour of the big, bright art piece, which will stand 2.25 metres tall, 2 metres deep and 20 metres long.

Seems like we're just copying Toronto's sign? With the art movement in Hamilton I'm sure an amazing design of our own could be found easily — Mapleleafs MLSE (@MapleleafsMLSE) July 13, 2017

According to CBC, the signs letters will be lit by different colours and they'll be hollow so folks can see through to city hall.